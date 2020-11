Eric Nam and April's Naeun released a special video for the first OST of Daum's popular webtoon series 'Bunny's Boys'.

Titled "Attraction" (literal translation), Eric Nam and Naeun's OST Part.1 for 'Bunny's Boys' is a sweet duet capturing the essence of the romantic webtoon series - a college campus romance story centered around the young female lead Bunny.

Check out the special sweet clip above.