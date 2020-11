WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) has dropped his tracklist for 'WOOPS!'.

His second mini-album will have 6 songs, including title song "Bump Bump", "Trigger", "On My Own", "Thanks To", "Sweater (Feat. Jamie)", and "Tide". He of course composed and wrote the lyrics to all the tracks on this mini-album.

Check out the funky tracklist below and get ready for his comeback on the 17th!