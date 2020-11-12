1

MONSTA X drop 'Love Killa' dance practice video

MONSTA X have dropped their dance practice video for "Love Killa".

In the dance practice video, MONSTA X go over the choreography for their latest track in casual wear. "Love Killa" is the title song of the group's third full album 'Fatal Love', and it's about dangerous love.

Watch MONSTA X's "Love Killa" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it.

