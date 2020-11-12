BTOB 4U's Changsub & Eunkwang drop 'Show Your Love' debut MV teaser

BTOB 4U's Changsub and Eunkwang have dropped their "Show Your Love" debut music video teaser.



In the MV teasers, Changsub and Eunkwang are on the set of their upcoming MV, and fans get to see more of their concept. "Show Your Love" is the title song of their debut mini album 'Inside', and it's set to drop on November 16 KST. As previously announced, BTOB 4U is a BTOB subunit consisting of members Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, and Peniel.



Watch BTOB 4U's latest teasers above and below, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

