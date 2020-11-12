2

1

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTOB 4U's Changsub & Eunkwang drop 'Show Your Love' debut MV teaser

AKP STAFF

BTOB 4U's Changsub and Eunkwang have dropped their "Show Your Love" debut music video teaser.

In the MV teasers, Changsub and Eunkwang are on the set of their upcoming MV, and fans get to see more of their concept. "Show Your Love" is the title song of their debut mini album 'Inside', and it's set to drop on November 16 KST. As previously announced, BTOB 4U is a BTOB subunit consisting of members Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, and Peniel.

Watch BTOB 4U's latest teasers above and below, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. BTOB
  2. Eunkwang
  3. Changsub
  4. BTOB 4U
  5. BREATH OF LOVE LAST PIECE
  6. SHOW YOUR LOVE
0 559 Share 67% Upvoted
Ailee
Ailee gives sudden news in wedding dress?
4 hours ago   18   44,510
Momoland
Momoland drop 'Ready or Not' MV teaser
59 minutes ago   3   780

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND