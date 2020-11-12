Actress Park Ha Sun reveals she's a victim of stalking

Actress Park Ha Sun revealed she's a victim of stalking.



On the November 12th episode of 'You Can Tell Unni', Park Ha Sun shocked viewers when she revealed she's currently a victim of stalking. She expressed, "I'm actually being stalked. He came to one of my fan signing events and told me to write, 'I love you.' Apparently, that was our first day of dating."



The actress continued, "He even came to the event before my wedding. He even gave me his diary and looked at me with resentment in his eyes. What's more serious is that he's deluded himself into believing we have a child together."



When she was asked whether her husband Ryu Soo Young is upset about the matter, Park Ha Sun said, "My husband told me not to react. When I reported it, the stalker knew a lot of holes in the law, so there was no punishment for him."



