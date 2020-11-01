12

4

Music Video
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

MONSTA X is ready to slay in 'Love Killa' MV

MONSTA X is now back with "Love Killa".

The group's 3rd full album is called 'Fatal Love.' The album includes title track "Love Killa," "Gasoline," "Thriller," "Guess Who," "Nobody Else," "Beastmode," "Stand Together," "Night View," "Last Carnival," and "Sorry I'm Not Sorry."

Standout names involved in production credits include member Hyungwon (who wrote "Nobody Else"), members Jooheon and I.M (who participated in rapmaking and also songwriting/composing a number of tracks), Eric Nam (who participated in both writing and composing "Beastmode"), and the group's Starship Entertainment labelmate Jooyoung (who helped write and compose "Sorry I'm Not Sorry").

Check out the MV above.

chanisangel164 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

the visuals are rigoddamndiculous

i mean they were always hot but this is just insane

also, kihyun, do you think i can have my heart back this year maybe? you've had it a long time now

quark1239512,631 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

"I want you to eat me like a main dish"

Changkyun boy if you don't calm tf down 😳

-

But for real this is so good and not what I expected from MX. It's a bop and they all look incredible. The live stages in all those suits (and Shownu in that crop top) are gonna kill some Monbebes. 😁 h

