MONSTA X is ready to slay in 'Love Killa' MV



MONSTA X is now back with "Love Killa".



The group's 3rd full album is called 'Fatal Love.' The album includes title track "Love Killa," "Gasoline," "Thriller," "Guess Who," "Nobody Else," "Beastmode," "Stand Together," "Night View," "Last Carnival," and "Sorry I'm Not Sorry."

Standout names involved in production credits include member Hyungwon (who wrote "Nobody Else"), members Jooheon and I.M (who participated in rapmaking and also songwriting/composing a number of tracks), Eric Nam (who participated in both writing and composing "Beastmode"), and the group's Starship Entertainment labelmate Jooyoung (who helped write and compose "Sorry I'm Not Sorry").



Check out the MV above.