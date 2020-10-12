TXT's Hueningkai is ready to take off to the sky in the new teaser for their upcoming mini-album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour'

TXT is ready to take off to a fantasy world as they prepare to release their mini-album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour'.

They began unveiling teaser clips of individual members as they bring fans into a fantasy-like vibe. On October 13 at midnight KST, TXT unveiled the teaser clip of member Hueningkai. The teaser video starts off with the camera rolling through a field and showing the blue sky at the end with Hueningkai with his arms wide open.



TXT will return with 'Minisode1: Blue Hour' on October 26. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!