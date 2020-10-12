AKMU's Suhyun teases the lyrics to her upcoming single 'Alien' in a quirky teaser poster

AKMU's Suhyun will be unveiling her solo single 'Alien' very soon.

On October 13 at midnight KST, Suhyun unveiled a quirky lyric teaser poster for her upcoming single. In the photo, Suhyun boasts of fun colors with turquoise hair and color rainbow sleeve shirt. In the lyric teaser poster, she teases some of the lyrics to her song. The teased lyrics read: "In the deep and distant darkness, an ALIEN is born in secret."



Stay tuned for Suhyun's for 'Alien,' set for this October 16 at 6 PM KST!