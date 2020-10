EXO member Chen is preparing to make his solo comeback with a digital single titled 'Hello.'

Chen is released sentimental and fond teaser photos that fit the autumn season as he prepares for his comeback. Chen has consistently and continuously been releasing teaser materials to prepare fans.

In the teasers released on October 13 KST, Chen exudes a deeper sorrowful vibe.





Chen's new digital single will be released soon on October 15 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for the release!