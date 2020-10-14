TWICE release Tzuyu's concept film teaser along with new teaser photos for 'Eyes Wide Open'

TWICE is releasing more teaser photos and film concept videos for individual members.

Followed by member Nayeon and Chaeyoung, Tzuyu takes her turn to show off her charms. On October 15 KST, teaser materials of another TWICE member were released. In the teaser photos and film concept teaser, Tzuyu shows off her elegant charms with her deep gaze as she also shows off charismatic charms.



TWICE's upcoming album 'Eyes Wide Open' with their title track "I Can't Stop Me" will be released on October 26 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!