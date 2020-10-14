Seventeen joins in on the retro-vintage trend as they release a 1920s vibe teaser for their title track "HOME; RUN"

Seventeen continues to unveil teaser materials for their upcoming comeback.

On October 15 at midnight KST, the boy group released the music video teaser for the title track "HOME; RUN". The music video teaser shows off the 1920s vibe as the boys travel through a vintage train wearing the classy old-fashion suits.



Seventeen's special album '; [Semicolon]' will be fully released on October 19 at 6 PM KST. Check out the music video teaser while waiting for the release of their new album.