LOONA unveils MV teaser for their title track "Why Not?" to their upcoming new mini-album '12:00'

LOONA unveiled an MV teaser for the title track "Why Not?" to their upcoming mini-album '12:00'.

The girl group has been releasing various teaser material until now to prepare their fans for the comeback. Now on October 15 at midnight KST, LOONA released a music video teaser for their title track. The teaser shows glimpses of the girls showing off their charismatic charms as they dance to the EDM genre music.

LOONA's 3rd mini-album '12:00' is set for release on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned until the release of the album!