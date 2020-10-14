5

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF

LOONA unveils MV teaser for their title track "Why Not?" to their upcoming new mini-album '12:00'

LOONA unveiled an MV teaser for the title track "Why Not?" to their upcoming mini-album '12:00'.

The girl group has been releasing various teaser material until now to prepare their fans for the comeback. Now on October 15 at midnight KST, LOONA released a music video teaser for their title track. The teaser shows glimpses of the girls showing off their charismatic charms as they dance to the EDM genre music.

LOONA's 3rd mini-album '12:00' is set for release on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned until the release of the album!

isanghansonyeon188
8 minutes ago

This feels like the perfect follow up to So What - but it also reminds me of the BBC world news theme LOL

