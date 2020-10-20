9

3

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Stray Kids pull off a big, bad heist in Japanese 'All In' MV

AKP STAFF

Stray Kids have dropped the full MV for their powerful new Japanese comeback title track, "All In"!

In the dynamic MV, the Stray Kids members turn into a band of robbers and draw up a big, bad heist scheme, infiltrating an illegal gambling establishment and raiding all the gold! Of course, the boys also bring out their charismatic choreography performance packed full of rigorous moves and formations. 

Meanwhile, Stray Kids's 1st Japanese mini album 'All In' is set for release this November 4, available in a total of 4 different versions!

  1. Stray Kids
0 657 Share 75% Upvoted
Cheetah, Soyeon, (Jessica H.o.) Jessi, CL , HyunA
The "Baddest" Female Rappers in Korea
6 hours ago   58   22,404
Big Bang, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, EXO
[Pann] Best selling digital albums in China
11 hours ago   29   31,731

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND