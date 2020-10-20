Stray Kids pull off a big, bad heist in Japanese 'All In' MV

Stray Kids have dropped the full MV for their powerful new Japanese comeback title track, "All In"!

In the dynamic MV, the Stray Kids members turn into a band of robbers and draw up a big, bad heist scheme, infiltrating an illegal gambling establishment and raiding all the gold! Of course, the boys also bring out their charismatic choreography performance packed full of rigorous moves and formations.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids's 1st Japanese mini album 'All In' is set for release this November 4, available in a total of 4 different versions!