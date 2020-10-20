Netizens sympathize with webtoon artist Kian84 as he delays his webtoon releases due to persisting bad health conditions

Many netizens have been feeling bad for the webtoon artist Kian84, who revealed on SNS recently that he's been dealing with bad health conditions.

On October 20, Kian84 posted photos of his birthday party with the cast members of MBC's 'I Live Alone'. In the post, he also updated readers regarding his currently serializing webtoon.

He stated, "I've never been sick for two years but I was sick for the last three days so I could not meet the deadline. I will try to publish the following episode on time. Thank you again for this year. I really thank you."





'Bokhakwang' (King of Returning to School) is updated every Wednesday but a new episode was not uploaded this week just as Kian84 claimed.

Many netizens have sent the artist comments of support, wishing him and happy birthday and for him to get well soon.

