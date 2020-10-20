4

Koyote reveal a mysterious MV teaser for their comeback single 'Delete' feat. Rinda G

1st-generation co-ed group Koyote is returning with a new collaboration single this month!

On October 20, Koyote revealed a mysterious, short MV teaser for their new single "Delete" feat. Rinda G, coming out this October 27. This will mark Koyote and Rinda G (Lee Hyori)'s first ever collaboration, and many are looking forward to the SSAK3 member's chemistry with Koyote! 

Meanwhile, Koyote's Kim Jong Min is currently also promoting with an alter ego named Kim Ji Seob, a.k.a Refund Sisters's manager. Stay tuned for Koyote's full comeback with their new single, "Delete"!

