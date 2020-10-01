6

Golden Child collaborate with GUIROE for modern hanbok line

Golden Child have collaborated with GUIROE for a modern hanbok line.

On October 1, Woollim Entertainment revealed Golden Child's pictorial for the modern hanbok brand's new line, which was created as part of a project to support the planning and development of collaborative content for the hallyu wave. The concept revolves around the keywords - reincarnation, past life, past and present, and repetition.

In other news, Golden Child are making a comeback with their second single album 'Pump it Up' on October 7 KST. 

Check out the Golden Child x GUIROE collaboration video above and their pictorial below! 

