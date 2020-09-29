Golden Child members are suited up to fly into your hearts in latest 'Pump It Up' concept trailer

Golden Child have released a heart-fluttering new concept trailer for their 2nd single album, 'Pump It Up'!

For their 'C' version concept, the Golden Child members decided to suit up in sleek pilot uniforms, inviting fans on board a special flight. Starting with the warm and retro mood of their 'A' version concept photos from earlier this week, then moving on to the refreshing, energetic 'B' version concept photos from yesterday, and now the pilot uniforms of today's 'C' version concept photos, the Golden Child members are fully prepared to swoon fans all across the globe with their new comeback!

Golden Child's 2nd single album 'Pump It Up' as well as the boys' new title track of the same name, will be released this October 7 at 6 PM KST!