Posted by germainej

BTS reveal gorgeous performance of 'Dynamite' in front of Gyeongbokgung Palace

BTS have revealed their gorgeous performance of "Dynamite" in front of Gyeongbokgung Palace.

BTS performed the track "Idol" in front of the palace for their first '#BTSWEEK' stage on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', and now Big Hit Entertainment has revealed their filming of "Dynamite". After singing the all-English track, V also gives fans a special surprise.

In other news, BTS are dropping their upcoming album 'BE' on November 20.

Watch BTS' "Dynamite" performance above!

 

Astres_Dare 6 minutes ago
We are spoiled today...like what is happening?
and the scenery looks soo beautiful <3

Kirsty_Louise 2 minutes ago
I love their performances in front of Gyeongbokgung Palace. So many people like to say BTS are forgetting their roots and this has shown it’s not at all true. BTS really are Korea’s pride and they will never forget where they came from. 💜


Also V bowing at the end, he’s so precious.

