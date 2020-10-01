BTS reveal gorgeous performance of 'Dynamite' in front of Gyeongbokgung Palace

BTS have revealed their gorgeous performance of "Dynamite" in front of Gyeongbokgung Palace.



BTS performed the track "Idol" in front of the palace for their first '#BTSWEEK' stage on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', and now Big Hit Entertainment has revealed their filming of "Dynamite". After singing the all-English track, V also gives fans a special surprise.



In other news, BTS are dropping their upcoming album 'BE' on November 20.



Watch BTS' "Dynamite" performance above!



