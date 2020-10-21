BAE173's Hangyul pulls out his top game in debut trailer

BAE173's Hangyul is featured in the group's latest debut trailer.



In the trailer, Hangyul pulls out his #1 game and focuses on the winning. As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 featuresBit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.

Check out Youngseo's debut trailer above as well as Youngseo's here, Doha's here, J-Min's here, Muzin's here, Bit's here, Yoojun's here, and Junseo's here if you missed them.