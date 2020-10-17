3

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

BAE173's Doha is ready to speed off in long debut trailer

AKP STAFF

BAE173's Doha has revealed a longer debut trailer.

In the debut trailer, Doha is ready to speed off, but then he reveals an unexpected ride. As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 featuresBit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.

Check out Doha's debut trailer above as well as J-Min's here, Muzin's here, Bit's here, Yoojun's here, and Junseo's here if you missed them.

  1. BAE173
  2. DOHA
0 271 Share 100% Upvoted
BLACKPINK, EvoL, f(x), Girls
5 Girl Groups Who Paved the Way For BLACKPINK
8 hours ago   81   50,885
Red Velvet
Red Velvet sing 'Future' for 'Start-Up' OST
23 minutes ago   0   936
BLACKPINK, EvoL, f(x), Girls
5 Girl Groups Who Paved the Way For BLACKPINK
8 hours ago   81   50,885
BLACKPINK, EvoL, f(x), Girls
5 Girl Groups Who Paved the Way For BLACKPINK
8 hours ago   81   50,885

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND