BAE173's Doha is ready to speed off in long debut trailer

BAE173's Doha has revealed a longer debut trailer.



In the debut trailer, Doha is ready to speed off, but then he reveals an unexpected ride. As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 featuresBit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.

