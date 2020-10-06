3

BAE173's Junseo bats and pitches in longer debut trailer

BAE173 have revealed a longer debut trailer featuring Junseo!

In the teaser, Junseo works up a sweat drawing lines on the baseball field before playing both pitcher and batter, continuing the theme of his previous trailer.

As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo, as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.

Check out Junseo's debut trailer above!

