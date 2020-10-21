BLACKPINK perform 'Lovesick Girls' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' for first time

BLACKPINK performed their latest track "Lovesick Girls" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' for the first time.



The YG Entertainment girl group made their first appearance on the late night talk show on October 20, and after an interview with host Jimmy Kimmel, BLACKPINK have released a video of their "Lovesick Girls" performance.



BLACKPINK are the first K-pop girl group to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' following fellow groups like BTS, SuperM, and NCT 127.



Watch BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls" performance above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.