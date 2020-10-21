11

BLACKPINK perform 'Lovesick Girls' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' for first time

BLACKPINK performed their latest track "Lovesick Girls" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' for the first time.

The YG Entertainment girl group made their first appearance on the late night talk show on October 20, and after an interview with host Jimmy Kimmel, BLACKPINK have released a video of their "Lovesick Girls" performance.

BLACKPINK are the first K-pop girl group to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' following fellow groups like BTSSuperM, and NCT 127.

Watch BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls" performance above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

choochookwain679 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Spectacular Performance 😄👏I also really love their set ❤️😍

longtymnosee1,181 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

Great performance! My favorite LSG fits! And whenever they let jennie wear her ponytail It's the end of the world for me 🙌

