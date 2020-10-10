BAE173's Bit has a sweet indoor camping trip in long debut trailer

BAE173's Bit is featured in a new longer debut trailer for the group!



In the teaser, Bit sets up a tent for an indoor camping trip with sweet treats.



As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.

