BAE173's Bit has a sweet indoor camping trip in long debut trailer

AKP STAFF

BAE173's Bit is featured in a new longer debut trailer for the group!

In the teaser, Bit sets up a tent for an indoor camping trip with sweet treats. 

As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.

Check out Bit's latest debut trailer above as well as Yoojun's here and Junseo's here if you missed them.

this is the cutest thing i've ever seen and bit is so adorable

