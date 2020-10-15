BAE173's J-Min picks up a record and jams in long debut trailer

BAE173's J-Min has released his longer debut trailer.



In the debut trailer, J-Min turns on a record and jams out alone. As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.

Check out J-Min's latest debut trailer above as well as Muzin's here, Bit's here, Yoojun's here, and Junseo's here if you missed them.