BAE173's Muzin grooves on the rooftop in debut trailer

BAE173's Muzin is the latest featured member in the group's debut trailer.



In the trailer, Muzin hangs out on the rooftop and starts grooving along to a stereo.



As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.

