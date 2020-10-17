4

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Park Myung Soo & HaHa to collaborate for upcoming variety show 'Buddy into the Wild'

AKP STAFF

Park Myung Soo and HaHa are set to collaborate for the upcoming variety show 'Buddy into the Wild'.

According to reports on October 17, Park Myung Soo and HaHa are featuring in the new MBC variety show 'Buddy into the Wild' (literal translation 'It's a Relief If We Don't Fight'). The series will follow the two 'Infinity Challenge' co-stars as they travel to a remote island and attempt to survive on their own. 

'Buddy into the Wild' is set to premiere on October 30 at 9:50PM KST.

Are you going to watch 'Buddy into the Wild'?

  1. HaHa
  2. Park Myung Soo
  3. BUDDY INTO THE WILD
0 473 Share 67% Upvoted
BLACKPINK, EvoL, f(x), Girls
5 Girl Groups Who Paved the Way For BLACKPINK
8 hours ago   81   50,885
Red Velvet
Red Velvet sing 'Future' for 'Start-Up' OST
23 minutes ago   0   936
BLACKPINK, EvoL, f(x), Girls
5 Girl Groups Who Paved the Way For BLACKPINK
8 hours ago   81   50,885
BLACKPINK, EvoL, f(x), Girls
5 Girl Groups Who Paved the Way For BLACKPINK
8 hours ago   81   50,885

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND