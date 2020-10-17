Park Myung Soo & HaHa to collaborate for upcoming variety show 'Buddy into the Wild'

Park Myung Soo and HaHa are set to collaborate for the upcoming variety show 'Buddy into the Wild'.



According to reports on October 17, Park Myung Soo and HaHa are featuring in the new MBC variety show 'Buddy into the Wild' (literal translation 'It's a Relief If We Don't Fight'). The series will follow the two 'Infinity Challenge' co-stars as they travel to a remote island and attempt to survive on their own.



'Buddy into the Wild' is set to premiere on October 30 at 9:50PM KST.



Are you going to watch 'Buddy into the Wild'?

