Weki Meki are freckled in 'New Rules' concept film & concept photos

Weki Meki have revealed their second set of concept teasers for 'New Rules'.

In the concept film and photos, the Weki Meki members take on a freckled look in street chic outfits. 'New Rules' is Weki Meki's fourth mini album, and it's set to drop on September 24 KST. It marks their first comeback in 4 months since their "Oopsy" promotions earlier this year.

Stay tuned for updates on Weki Meki's comeback, and check out their previous teasers if you missed them.

