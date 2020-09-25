Weki Meki are freckled in 'New Rules' concept film & concept photos

Weki Meki have revealed their second set of concept teasers for 'New Rules'.



In the concept film and photos, the Weki Meki members take on a freckled look in street chic outfits. 'New Rules' is Weki Meki's fourth mini album, and it's set to drop on September 24 KST. It marks their first comeback in 4 months since their "Oopsy" promotions earlier this year.



Stay tuned for updates on Weki Meki's comeback, and check out their previous teasers if you missed them.



