Weki Meki reveal 'New Rules' teaser images & concept film!

Weki Meki have revealed their teaser images for 'New Rules'.



In the teasers, the Weki Meki members wear chic, black outfits. 'New Rules' is Weki Meki's fourth mini album, and it's set to drop on September 24 KST. It marks their first comeback in 4 months since their "Oopsy" promotions earlier this year.



Stay tuned for updates on Weki Meki's comeback!