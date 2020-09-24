26

Weki Meki reveal 'New Rules' teaser images & concept film!

AKP STAFF

Weki Meki have revealed their teaser images for 'New Rules'.

In the teasers, the Weki Meki members wear chic, black outfits. 'New Rules' is Weki Meki's fourth mini album, and it's set to drop on September 24 KST. It marks their first comeback in 4 months since their "Oopsy" promotions earlier this year.

Stay tuned for updates on Weki Meki's comeback!

DMV2DMZ265 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

I will keep an eye and ear out for it! I hope both the MV and track are good.

cabbagejuice1,838 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

tbh i hope the mv isnt gonna be like oopsy..

Share

