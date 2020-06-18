Weki Meki play with light and shadow in 'Oopsy' MV

Weki Meki have dropped their music video for "Oopsy"!



In the MV, Weki Meki play with light and shadow under sheer drapes and rays of light. "Oopsy" is the title song of Weki Meki's third mini album 'Hide and Seek', and it's about accidentally falling in love.



Watch Weki Meki's "Oopsy" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



