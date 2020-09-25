1

PocketDol Studio reveals upcoming 9-member group's official name & group teaser images

PocketDol Studio has revealed the upcoming group's official name and group teaser images.

The official name of PocketDol Studio's 9-member group has been revealed as BAE173, and the logo features a lightning bolt. Their group name "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else", "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. 

BAE173 includes members DohyunBitDohaYoungseoMuzinJ-MinYoojunJunseo, and Hangyul.

Are you excited for BAE173's debut?

Monster rookie

what a coincidence cause hangyul is my bae

i think its a cute name

