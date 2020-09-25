PocketDol Studio reveals upcoming 9-member group's official name & group teaser images

PocketDol Studio has revealed the upcoming group's official name and group teaser images.



The official name of PocketDol Studio's 9-member group has been revealed as BAE173, and the logo features a lightning bolt. Their group name "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else", "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number.



BAE173 includes members Dohyun, Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, Junseo, and Hangyul.



Are you excited for BAE173's debut?

