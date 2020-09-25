Stray Kids get in uniforms for 'Back Door' practice video

Stray Kids have revealed the uniform version of their "Back Door" dance practice video!



In the dance practice video above, Stray Kids get in uniforms to go over the choreography for their recent track. "Back Door" is the title song of their latest album 'IN LIFE', and it's about only authorized personnel getting access to a special space.



Check out Stray Kids' "Back Door" choreography practice above, their music video here if you missed it, and their MV for "Ex" here.