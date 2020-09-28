Shinhwa member Junjin reveals his wife on 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny'

Shinhwa member Junjin revealed his wife for the first time on the SBS variety show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny'.



On September 28, Junjin gathered attention as he appeared on the SBS TV show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny' with his wife.



Many netizens were interested because this was the first time Junjin's wife had made an appearance on television. When the MCs of the show saw Junjin's wife they were amazed by her beauty and complimented her saying, "She looks like an actress" and "she has bright energy."



Junjin revealed on this day that he had legally married his wife on September 4 and is living with her. He stated that he will be having the wedding ceremony right after he finishes recording this new episode of 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2'.







It was also revealed that Junjin's wife has been working as a flight attendant for 15 years and Junjin showed his affection towards his wife by saying, "She's a walking angel, my wife is an angel living on earth."



Junjin continued to praise his wife on this day as he stated, "She's like a friend to me and also like a mother in many ways. My wife always picks out my clothes when we go out." in which Junjin's wife stated, "I even pick out his pajamas." Junjin continued to say she feels like a mother in those moments.

Junjin's wife also complemented Junjin saying, "He is a supportive husband and feels like a cute grumbling son at times." as she laughed. She made everyone laugh when she said Junjin gets whiny only when he's hungry.



Meanwhile, over this past weekend, Junjin announced his marriage becoming the second Shinhwa member to be married.

