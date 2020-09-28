Ha Sung Woon lends his voice with a soothing OST to support fellow Wanna One member Ong Seong Wu's new drama 'More Than Friends'

Fellow Wanna One members Ha Sung Woon and Ong Seong Wu have joined forces for JTBC's newest Fri-Sat drama series, 'More Than Friends'!

In light of the premiere of JTBC's 'More Than Friends' this past weekend, starring Ong Seong Wu as the male lead opposite Shin Ye Eun, Ha Sung Woon has lent his voice for OST Part.1 of the drama series. The soothing, emotional acoustic pop genre OST "Serendipity" was first heard during the various teaser and highlight clips of JTBC's 'More Than Friends', depicting small but precious moments of special past encounters. The song serves as the perfect theme to illustrate the odd, more-than-friends but less-than-lovers dynamic of the two main characters in the beginning of the storyline.



Check out the OST MV for Ha Sung Woon's "Serendipity" above! Did you catch the premiere of JTBC's 'More Than Friends' this past weekend?