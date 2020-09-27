Shinhwa's Junjin becomes 2nd member to marry; weds flight attendant fiancée in private ceremony

Junjin is officially married!
The Shinhwa member married his non-celebrity girlfriend of three years at a venue in Seoul on September 27 KST. The ceremony comes four months after Junjin went public with his engagement in May. The ceremony was held quietly behind closed doors, with the couple having invited only family members and close acquaintances.
Junjin and his new wife originally scheduled their wedding for September 13, but because of a spike in COVID-19 cases, they postponed it by two weeks.
Meanwhile, Junjin has become the second married member of Shinhwa, with Eric having married actress Na Hye Mi back in 2017.
