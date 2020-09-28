SuperM members reveal they've gotten close like brothers through their new variety show 'M-Topia'

"The members of idol groups that previously appeared on reality tv shows were already close and show off their chemistry, but we will show you how we naturally became close through the variety show," states Baekhyun.



SuperM introduced their first solo reality tv show on September 28th KST at the production presentation event for 'M-topia' that was held online.



SuperM is a project group that was presented by SM Entertainment last year. The group members consist of SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark, and WayV's Lucas and TEN. Their debut album reached the top of U.S. Billboard's 'Billboard 200' list and they released their first full-length album 'Super One' recently.



The members of this group did not have many chances to grow close with one another since they are all members of another group. However, the members were able to grow close enough to say they felt like brothers as they spent time with each other on this new variety show.



On this day, Taeyong talked about how the members made fun of him since he was not good at water skiing. Taeyong stated, "I liked being made fun of because that means that the members grew comfortable with me enough to do that."



Producer Cho Hyun Jung, who directed the variety show, also stated, "Since the members originally belonged to other groups but gathered as SuperM, the members are able to form new relationships and show charming chemistry with one another."



The program is co-produced bu SM C&C Studio and Wavve. It depicts the seven members of SuperM enjoying various activities and games while taking a rest at 'M-Topia'. Episodes 1 and 2 were already released on September 23 and two episodes are scheduled to be released every Wednesday for five weeks.



The focus of 'M-topia' is to capture the fun and healing that the members experience. The purpose of the show is for netizens to vicariously escape from the frustrating daily life with the COVID19 pandemic through the members of SuperM who spend a relaxing time.



Baekhyun stated, "I think I said 'M-topia' will be 9 out of 10 fun and the rest would be emotional but after filming I think 10 out of 10 will be filled with fun. It's a program that is perfect for this time of difficulty."



Taeyong also stated, "It's the first time I've had so much fun like this. I spent each day as if it was two days. Every minute was precious and I kept laughing every moment."



There are also heartwarming moments when members think about other members first before themselves - they would feed others before eating food themselves. Taemin also made food for the other members with his left hand because he had injured his right wrist.



TEN stated, "I didn't know the older members were so good at cooking" in which Baekhyun stated, "My fingers were stained from making the bibim-myeon (mixed noodles) and the smell didn't leave my fingers for two days."



The excitement from SuperM's first trip together did not subside. However, SuperM also expressed their sadness that they could not me their fans around the world due to the COVID19 pandemic.



Taemin stated, "I always thought I would be able to travel overseas to perform and might have taken it for granted. Now I understand how grateful I feel." Baekhyun also stated, "I want to perform again on stage where I can see my fans clearly."

