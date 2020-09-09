CLC reveal music clip for English version of 'Helicopter'

CLC have revealed a music clip for the English version of "Helicopter".
In the music clip, the CLC members perform their latest track for the camera after releasing a lyric video. "Helicopter" is the Cube Entertainment girl group's latest single, and it's about having the confidence to rise up to where you want to be.
Watch CLC's "Helicopter" music clip above and their music video here if you missed it.
