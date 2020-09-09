Former ILUV member Shin Minah writes message to fans after allegedly attempting to take her own life

[Content Warning: Suicide]



Former ILUV member Shin Minah has written a message to fans after allegedly attempting to take her own life.



On September 9, Shin Minah wrote a message on Instagram that had many netizens wondering whether had made another suicide attempt. She posted, "I won't do it again. I apologize for worrying you. I won't think bad thoughts again. Thank you for the support. Thank you for everyone who rescued me again today. Thank you to my fans who reported it," leading many to think she was recently in an emergency situation.



This isn't the first time the former ILUV member had attempted suicide as she previously revealed she had attempted to take her own life on YouTube. Previously, Shin Minah had claimed that she had been bullied by her former members. She also claimed that she has been suffering from panic attacks and depression causing her to make suicide attempts. In response to this WKS ENE has denied all of Shin Minah's claims and will make both civil and criminal complaints against her. Minah was then rushed to the hospital in an ambulance on July 24.



In other news, ILUV rebranded themselves as Botopass for their debut with "Flamingo".





If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.