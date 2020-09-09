Yoo Jae Suk says he has no goals?

Yoo Jae Suk revealed he had no goals.



On the September 9th episode of 'You Quiz on the Block', Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho sat down with Min Joon Hong, a student who achieved a perfect college entrance exam. When the student asked 'Nation's MC' Yoo Jae Suk what his goals were, he responded, "I have no goals."



He continued, "I feel the stress of wondering how far I have to go. I tend to avoid things. The goal is not to have a plan. In terms of my personality, I do what I'm tasked to do. I do my best. I recommend that you two rest without setting goals right now."



Are you surprised by Yoo Jae Suk's response?



