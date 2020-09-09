5

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Yoo Jae Suk says he has no goals?

AKP STAFF

Yoo Jae Suk revealed he had no goals. 

On the September 9th episode of 'You Quiz on the Block', Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho sat down with Min Joon Hong, a student who achieved a perfect college entrance exam. When the student asked 'Nation's MC' Yoo Jae Suk what his goals were, he responded, "I have no goals."

He continued, "I feel the stress of wondering how far I have to go. I tend to avoid things. The goal is not to have a plan. In terms of my personality, I do what I'm tasked to do. I do my best. I recommend that you two rest without setting goals right now."

Are you surprised by Yoo Jae Suk's response?

2,006 Share 83% Upvoted

daeoable531 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

Makes sense, he’s probably achieved more than he could ever imagine! I’m sure all he wants to do is to be healthy and happy with his family

westilham95-256 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

Maybe when he was young and a rising mc, he had goals to achieve what he is right now as the Nation's mc but if u ask him right now what's his goal after achieving a lot of success and slowly getting older, he just wants to have a relax life and and enjoyable time with viewers, staff, his colleagues and his family....

Yoo Jae Suk
