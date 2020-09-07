10

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

CLC surprises with official lyrics video for English-language version of 'Helicopter'

CLC has a special treat for their international fans!

On September 7 KST, the Cube Entertainment girl group unveiled the lyrics video for the English-language version of their latest single "Helicopter." Similar to the original Korean version, the lyrics deal with never giving up on one's ambitions, continuing to work hard toward what you want to achieve.

Meanwhile, CLC's "Helicopter" music video has been seeing plenty of love, becoming the group's fastest view-gainer so far.

Check out the English language video above!

