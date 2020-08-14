44

8

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Jessi reveals surreal dream in 'Numb' MV

AKP STAFF

Jessi has revealed her music video for "Numb"!

In the surreal MV, Jessi lays on a beautiful cloud, sits in a wooden cage, and lays in a tub surrounded by soju bottles. "Numb" is a track from the rapper's third mini album 'NUNA', which featured "NUNU NANA" as the title song, and Jessi herself participated in composing and writing. 

Watch Jessi's "Numb" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
  2. NUMB
1 2,286 Share 85% Upvoted

0

DMV2DMZ166 pts 13 hours ago 0
13 hours ago

Congrats to Jessi for putting together a "skipless" mini album! I don't recall the last time I heard one that can be played from the first to the last track.

I hope her team has at least a digital clean version of this song. I know of "brick and mortar" stores that play K-Pop who would show this song love. The same one's that play the top 5 idol groups would play this song. I hope Jessi's team gets this situation right.

Share
misc.
Kpop Girl Groups Rankings & Rank Distribution
14 hours ago   10   32,926

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND