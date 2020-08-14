Jessi reveals surreal dream in 'Numb' MV

Jessi has revealed her music video for "Numb"!



In the surreal MV, Jessi lays on a beautiful cloud, sits in a wooden cage, and lays in a tub surrounded by soju bottles. "Numb" is a track from the rapper's third mini album 'NUNA', which featured "NUNU NANA" as the title song, and Jessi herself participated in composing and writing.



Watch Jessi's "Numb" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



