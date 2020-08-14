D1CE smile for a good time in 'One Summer' MV teaser

D1CE have dropped their music video teaser for "One Summer".



In the MV teaser, the D1CE members smile for the camera and send you hearts at the end. "One Summer" is a track from 'Clef Crew Project. Take Two', and it drops on August 18 KST.



D1CE recently celebrated their first anniversary since their debut.



Watch the "One Summer" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.