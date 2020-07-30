Jessi takes the cash and runs in 'NUNU NANA' MV feat. Lee Hyori

Jessi has dropped her "NUNU NANA" music video featuring Lee Hyori.



In the MV, Jessi is trapped behind bars before she takes the opportunity to take cash and run with Lee Hyori. "NUNU NANA" is a track from Jessi's third mini album 'NUNA', and Jessi herself had a hand in writing the lyrics.



Watch Jessi's "NUNU NANA" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.