American singer-songwriter Gallant takes on 'Only One' for 'Our Beloved BoA' project

American singer-songwriter Gallant takes on "Only One" for 'Our Beloved BoA' project.

In the music video above, Gallant sings on top of a pool of water for his cover of BoA's 2012 track "Only One". His rendition of the song is the third release from SM Entertainment's special album 'Our Beloved BoA', which is dedicated to the artist's 20th anniversary. 

Bolbbalgan4 previously covered BoA's "Atlantis Princess", and EXO Baekhyun covered "Garden in the Air".

Watch Gallant's "Only One" video above and the original by BoA below!

xx-jenn-xx1,741 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

What a great song, he did a great job. Congrats to him ♥

DMV2DMZ166 pts 12 hours ago 0
12 hours ago

Great interpretation!! That soul pocket is JUICY!

Good illusion with the water! I thought Gallant was going to lose his balance at some point by how he was moving!

