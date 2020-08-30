Highlight's Yoseob greets fans after discharge from military service

Highlight's Yoseob is back!

After enlisting on January 24, 2019 in the police forces, Yoseob has now finished his mandatory military service. He posted an Instagram post writing, "January 24, 2019. It was a day when a lot of people had as hard of a time as I did. I clearly remember my parents waving goodbye in the large field of the Nonsan training center, the fans who were supporting me, and my own excited emotions. For 1 year, 7 months, and 7 days, I had a lot of happy times and a lot of hard times. I cried, I laughed, I was sad, I was happy, I missed everyone, and I was at ease... I spent that long period like it was in a movie. All the people that can be credited at the end of this movie were so good to me. I thank all the fans who counted the 20 months with me, and all the people who helped me get through this long time. I will give back to you through good music. I've received an order to be discharged on August 30, 2020. Choong-Sung!"

He also posted a similar message via video above. Check out both above and below. Welcome back, Yoseob!






