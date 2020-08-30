WEi showcase their luxurious dorm (with a jacuzzi) and come together as a full group for the first time

WEi came together as a full group (kind of) for the first time!

Junseo and Yongha, who officially joined the group after 1the9's contract period came to the end, joined the rest of the boys on their reality show 'OUI GO UP'. The latest episodes of their reality showed the boys moving into their luxurious new dorm, which had an amazing Han River view, and possibly more importantly, a jacuzzi in the master bathroom. It was also revealed during the show that Daehyun, the oldest member, would be their leader.

Unfortunately, Donghan was recovering from surgery and couldn't move into the dorms with the rest of the boys, but he was still there with them in spirit.

WEi is OUI Entertainment's upcoming boy group, featuring Daehyun and Donghan of 'Produce 101 Season 2', Yohan and Seokhwa from 'Produce X 101', and Yongha and Junseo from 'Under Nineteen'. They will be debuting soon.

Check out the latest episodes above and below.

