A.C.E is cranking up the levels up dark sexy.

The boys released their opening video to upcoming 4th mini-album 'HJZM: The Butterfly Phantasy' with title song "Favorite Boys". The opening video features mysterious narration along with close-ups of the boys eating various different fruits, and ends with the caption 'You know nothing'.

Check out the opening video above and their moving trailers below. A.C.E is coming back on September 2nd.