CNBLUE's Yonghwa reveals why Lee Joon was kicked out of FNC Entertainment on 'Knowing Brothers'

CNBLUE's Yonghwa shocked Lee Joon with the truth of their past as labelmates on 'Knowing Brothers'.



On the August 15th episode, the two friends and idol stars revealed they were both once labelmates at FNC Entertainment, but only Lee Joon was kicked out. Yonghwa shared, "I turned 20 years old, so I became an adult and wanted to drink. Lee Joon hyung and I went together to drink soju and eat samgyupsal at a restaurant, where an agency staff member happened to be."



He continued, "We then got a call to come into the office the next day. I think Lee Joon hyung already wanted to leave the label. He kept tempting me, saying, 'Yonghwa, let's leave.' He says that I betrayed him, but he kept saying let's leave. I told him I came from Busan, and I have nowhere to go."



When the director came, he told both idols to leave the company, and Lee Joon whispered to Yonghwa, "I'll leave first, and then you follow me." Yonghwa said that Lee Joon did follow through and left the office, but he himself stayed behind. The CNBLUE member revealed, "I was considering whether I should leave or not, but 3 minutes later, the director came back and said, 'You seem like you actually want to continue. Work hard during practice starting from tomorrow.' It ended well."



Lee Joon then said in surprise, "That's how it ended? I didn't know. I left and waited on the first floor... I didn't see him after that."