BTS unveils the second group teaser image for 'Dynamite'

BTS has dropped another group teaser photo as they continue to gear up for their comeback with upcoming English single 'Dynamite'.



On August 16 at midnight KST, the popular idol group unveiled the second group teaser photo via the group's official social media accounts. In this teaser photo, the members are seen artfully posing together in sporty outfits.





Long-awaited single 'Dynamite' will be fully released on August 21st at 1 PM KST/midnight EST. Check out BTS' promotion schedule and stay tuned for more teasers until the full release!

Are you excited?