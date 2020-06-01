16

4

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

TWICE's Dahyun makes surprise appearance as a weather forecaster on JTBC's morning news

AKP STAFF

On the morning of June 2, TWICE's Dahyun made a surprise appearance on the 8 AM edition of 'JTBC News'!

During this broadcast, Dahyun transformed into a lovely weather forecaster and delivered the morning forecast for regions throughout Korea, advising citizens of Seoul to pack an umbrella for high chances of rain in the afternoon. Finally, the idol also stressed the importance of wearing masks at all times while out in public.

After her successful debut as a weather forecaster, Dahyun sat down for an interview, where she fondly recalled her recent birthday, and also promoted TWICE's comeback mini album 'More & More'. Check out clips of Dahyun from the morning edition of 'JTBC News', above and below!

  1. TWICE
  2. Dahyun
6 4,621 Share 80% Upvoted

0

-ashley328 pts 29 seconds ago 0
29 seconds ago

i love dahyun!!!

Share

0

Winston3,510 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

i am secretly hoping TWICE will be on jtbc's Knowing Brothers.. but also thinking the chances are REALLY REALLY Slim..


Usually a couple (dating or married) will not be on the same variety show, but of cos, that exception was broken when Hyuna and E-Dawn came on the show together.
so maybe, just maybe, (fat hope)..lol
Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND