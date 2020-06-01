TWICE's Dahyun makes surprise appearance as a weather forecaster on JTBC's morning news

On the morning of June 2, TWICE's Dahyun made a surprise appearance on the 8 AM edition of 'JTBC News'!

During this broadcast, Dahyun transformed into a lovely weather forecaster and delivered the morning forecast for regions throughout Korea, advising citizens of Seoul to pack an umbrella for high chances of rain in the afternoon. Finally, the idol also stressed the importance of wearing masks at all times while out in public.

After her successful debut as a weather forecaster, Dahyun sat down for an interview, where she fondly recalled her recent birthday, and also promoted TWICE's comeback mini album 'More & More'. Check out clips of Dahyun from the morning edition of 'JTBC News', above and below!

