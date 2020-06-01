H1GHR MUSIC artists + staff voice support for #BlackLivesMatter, to participate in #BlackOutTuesday

On June 2, hip-hop label H1GHR MUSIC announced, "As many H1GHR MUSIC artists are influenced by black music, the label has decided to participate in the ongoing Black Lives Matter protest which was spurred in the United States after the death of George Floyd."

In order to voice their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, all H1GHR MUSIC artists and staff will be participating in the #BlackOutTuesday movement on June 2. Furthermore, the label's artists and staff combined have also donated over 21,000 USD for Black Lives Matter campaign.

Finally, H1GHR MUSIC relayed, "As an agency influenced by black music, it was obvious that we needed to participate in the #BlackOutTuesday movement. Our agency's artists and staff would like to sincerely voice our support toward Black Lives Matter."

Meanwhile, H1GHR MUSIC, founded by Jay Park and Cha Cha Malone in 2017, is home to Sik-K, Groovyroom, pH-1, Woodie Gochild, HAON, Woogie, Goden, Yultron, AV, and more.

